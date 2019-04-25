Germany oil industry: Supply sufficient despite Russian pipeline halt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German refineries have adequate oil stocks to deal with an overnight halt to import flows on the Russian Druzhba pipeline, a spokesman for industry group MWV said on Thursday.

“There are no supply or processing shortages,” he said in reply to a query.

Inventories at the big refinery in Schwedt, in eastern Germany near the pipeline, were well equipped, he said, and the potential release of oil stocks from Germany’s strategic reserves were currently not an issue for discussion.

Nevertheless, the industry is looking into additional shipments to be arranged via the Baltic Sea port of Rostock, should the pipeline crisis, caused by a large proportion of organic chloride, drag on, he said.