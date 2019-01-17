ADM says mechanical problems hit German soybean crushing plant

HAMBURG (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Thursday mechanical problems have disrupted output at its Mainz plant, one of Germany’s leading soybean crushing mills.

“We are in the process of making repairs at our facility in Mainz, which is temporarily impacting deliveries,” an ADM spokesperson told Reuters.

“We are working directly with customers to ensure their needs are met until we can return to normal operations.”

The company has not disclosed the Mainz plant’s capacity. Traders said the plant is one of Germany’s main producers of soymeal for animal feed.