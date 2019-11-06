German engineering orders fall 4% year-on-year in September: VDMA

BERLIN (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell by 4% in September in real terms from the previous year as trade conflicts and a declining global investment appetite weigh on orders for German goods, engineering industry association VDMA said on Wednesday

“We do not see the strains easing as a consequence of the many trade disputes and increasing protectionism,” VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said in a statement.

VDMA said orders were 8% lower in the first nine months of 2019 than in the same period of the previous year.

In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders dropped by 8% in real terms year-on-year in the July-September period.