German economy ministry says will not touch oil reserves

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s economy ministry on Monday said there are no considerations for the time being to release oil from strategic reserves as a problem with contamination continued to halt shipments on Russia’s westbound Druzhba pipeline.

Oil supply security in Germany was not affected and the pipeline disruption was reflecting technical problems, a spokeswoman for the ministry said in a written reply in response to questions.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that supplies to Poland would start again on Monday.

Russia halted oil flows last month, contributing to a rise in global prices, and Germany’s oil industry on Friday said it was getting increasingly concerned.