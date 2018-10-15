FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel vows to regain trust after conservative losses in Bavaria

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday heavy losses for her conservative allies in a Bavarian state election showed that voters had lost trust in government and promised to fight to regain it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech during an event of the Federation of German Wholesalers and Retailers (BGA) in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“My lesson from this is that I, as chancellor, must make sure that trust is won back. I will work on that with as much vigor as I can,” she said at an event of German industry representatives.

