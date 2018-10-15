Germany's CSU: We'll try to keep Merkel's coalition stable

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies said on Monday that his Christian Social Union (CSU) would do what it could to ensure the federal government remained stable after the party suffered humiliating losses in an election in Bavaria.

German Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) gives a statement as he arrives for a board meeting after the Bavarian state elections in Munich, Germany, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

“We will do our bit to ensure that the grand coalition can continue to do its work in a stable manner despite some of the comments that were made yesterday,” said Horst Seehofer, who is also Germany’s interior minister.