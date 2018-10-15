FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 15, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Germany's CSU: We'll try to keep Merkel's coalition stable

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies said on Monday that his Christian Social Union (CSU) would do what it could to ensure the federal government remained stable after the party suffered humiliating losses in an election in Bavaria.

German Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) gives a statement as he arrives for a board meeting after the Bavarian state elections in Munich, Germany, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

“We will do our bit to ensure that the grand coalition can continue to do its work in a stable manner despite some of the comments that were made yesterday,” said Horst Seehofer, who is also Germany’s interior minister.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.