Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Europe faces life after Angela Merkel

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

The European flag is reflected in a window as German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany’s chancellor won’t seek re-election in 2021 and is stepping down as party chair next month after electoral setbacks. It may herald a rightward swing at home and less EU unity. Plus: investors’ embrace of Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro may prove risky.

