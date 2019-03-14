Must mull how to boost scope for European competition regulators: German economy minister

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the national industry strategy for 2030 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday it was necessary to think about where European competition regulators’ room to maneuver could be expanded, adding it was important not to fall behind at the international level.

Altmaier said he was very interested in a rules-based procedure for that.

The economy ministers of Germany and France have pledged to work on reforming the European Union’s competition law after the European Commission earlier this year blocked a tie-up of the rail units of France’s Alstom and Germany’s Siemens, a move that both France and Germany had sought to avert.