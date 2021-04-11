Bavaria's Soeder ready to run as chancellor with CDU support - sources

FILE PHOTO: Bavarian state Premier Markus Soeder speaks during a mourning ceremony for the victims of the COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2021. Sven Hoppe/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, said on Sunday for the first time he is willing to run as the conservative bloc’s candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters.

“If the CDU were willing to support me, I would be ready,” he said, according to the participants.