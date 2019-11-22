We shouldn't rule any firm out of 5G contracts from outset: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Leipzig, Germany, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) - Germany should not exclude any companies from contracts to build its 5G mobile network from the outset, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday at a meeting of her Christian Democrats at which Huawei’s [HWT.UL] German ambitions are a controversial issue.

Some lawmakers in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) want China’s Huawei, which the United States fears could be used by Beijing for spying, to be excluded from 5G contracts.

Merkel told the CDU party congress in Leipzig Germany must ensure tight security standards, but added: “We shouldn’t exclude anyone from the outset.”