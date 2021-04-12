German CDU top brass back Laschet as chancellor candidate: party sources

FILE PHOTO: North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier and head of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Armin Laschet attends a news conference, in Berlin, Germany April 11, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The executive committee of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) backed party chairman Armin Laschet on Monday as the conservative bloc’s candidate for chancellor at federal elections in September, party sources said.

Committee members attested to Laschet’s “ability to bring opinions together, to develop a stance and to represent it consistently”, the sources said.