German conservative Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to move beyond Merkel era

Chancellor Angela Merkel's protege, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, addresses a news conference to promote her candidacy to succeed the German leader as chief of their conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) must build on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s legacy but move on from her era, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is running to be CDU leader, said on Wednesday.

“This is the end of the era,” Kramp-Karrenbauer, presenting her candidacy for the CDU leadership, said of Merkel’s time as party leader.

CDU delegates will decide on a successor to Merkel as party leader at a congress in early December. Kramp-Karrenbauer is competing for the post with businessman Friedrich Merz and Health Minister Jens Spahn. Merkel wants to remain chancellor.