FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble ready to leave Finance Minister job, head Bundestag: CDU
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 23 days ago

Germany's Schaeuble ready to leave Finance Minister job, head Bundestag: CDU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is ready to leave his job as finance minister and head the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said in a statement.

The center-right CDU/CSU bloc would propose Schaeuble as their candidate for the Bundestag post in their next meeting on Oct. 17, Kauder said.

“We are pleased that Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed to become a candidate for the position,” he said.

The leader of the pro-business Free Democrats, Christian Lindner, said in a tweet his parliamentary group would back Schaeuble as president of the Bundestag.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.