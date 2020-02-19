World News
February 19, 2020 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel: I won't interfere in search for next leader of my party

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Berlin, Germany February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she would not interfere in the search for the next leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU) after the incumbent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said she would step down.

“I said I won’t interfere in the issue of who will lead the CDU in future or be the candidate for chancellor,” Merkel told a news conference.

Last week, Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would give up the party chair as well as her ambitions of running for chancellor, as she believed one person should do both.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below