German Finance Minister sees no need yet to abandon balanced budget over climate plan

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has enough other options to consider for funding a planned climate package before it needs to discuss sacrificing its “black zero” balanced-budget policy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
“For me, we have sufficient options for action that we should first exhaust before such a discussion makes sense,” Scholz told a news conference with other senior figures from his Social Democrats, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.
Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin