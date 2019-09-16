World News
September 16, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German Finance Minister sees no need yet to abandon balanced budget over climate plan

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz talks to media before the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has enough other options to consider for funding a planned climate package before it needs to discuss sacrificing its “black zero” balanced-budget policy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

“For me, we have sufficient options for action that we should first exhaust before such a discussion makes sense,” Scholz told a news conference with other senior figures from his Social Democrats, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

