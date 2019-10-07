Merkel: Climate package must include CO2 monitoring to pass cabinet

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

SINSHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the government’s climate protection package would include a mechanism to monitor compliance with emission limits set for individual sectors, adding that the cabinet was due to pass it on Wednesday.

She said that such monitoring would be very clearly laid out in the climate protection law.

“Otherwise I won’t allow us to pass it. This is due to happen on Wednesday,” Merkel said.

German ministries last week failed to agree on the climate protection measures, leaving little time to fulfil Merkel’s plan to pass the landmark package this year.