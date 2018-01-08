FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Environment
January 8, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German coalition negotiators drop 2020 carbon emissions target - sources

Markus Wacket

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The parties that are in talks on forming a new German coalition government have given up on the country’s previous target of achieving a 40 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2020, two sources told Reuters.

Earlier, the RND group of newspapers had reported that negotiators for the Social Democrats (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives had abandoned the target but were still sticking to their goal of achieving a 55 percent cut in emissions by 2030.

Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.