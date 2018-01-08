German coalition negotiators drop 2020 carbon emissions target - sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - The parties that are in talks on forming a new German coalition government have given up on the country’s previous target of achieving a 40 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2020, two sources told Reuters.

Earlier, the RND group of newspapers had reported that negotiators for the Social Democrats (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives had abandoned the target but were still sticking to their goal of achieving a 55 percent cut in emissions by 2030.