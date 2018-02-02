FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Environment
February 2, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Would-be German government agrees on policy for cars with excess emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s would-be coalition partners agreed on Friday on an environmental policy in which cars with excess emissions would be refitted rather than taken off the road.

In a coalition paper seen by Reuters, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) also said they would aim to promote the use of electric vehicles, in particular by fostering the introduction of more electric taxis, buses and delivery vehicles.

Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.