German CSU leader Seehofer wants Merkel coalition to work

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian sister party said on Tuesday he wants her ruling coalition, in which he serves as interior minister, to get on with productive work and has no interest in it failing.

German Interior Minister and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer speaks to the media after Bavaria election loss, in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“I have no inclination at all for minority governments, or fresh elections and everything that can come with them,” said Horst Seehofer, whose party suffered embarrassing losses in Sunday’s regional election in Bavaria.

“This grand coalition must simply get on with reputable work and communicate it properly,” added Seehofer, who has been a thorn in Merkel’s side for much of the last three years with his criticism of her liberal asylum policies.