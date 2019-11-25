World News
November 25, 2019 / 6:55 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Number of grand coalition-opposed Social Democrats very small: finance minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, said he was optimistic that his party’s governing coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives will hold after a leadership vote.

“I am noticing that the number of those party members willing to exit the coalition without a good reason has become very small,” Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday.

Scholz, who is the frontrunner to become the Social Democrats’ co-chair next weekend, is being challenged by two candidates of the party’s more left-leaning branch.

His rivals have expressed scepticism toward the coalition. The Social Democrats, despite assuring a stable governing majority in Berlin, have served for years as Chancellor Merkel’s smaller coalition partner, diminishing the party’s electoral base.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below