November 17, 2017 / 3:57 AM / in 15 minutes

German coalition talks could stretch into Saturday: conservative leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Talks to form a three-way German ruling coalition will continue into Saturday, if needed, Peter Tauber, secretary general of Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said early on Friday.

“We still believe that it’s worth it to work at it with our full energy,” Tabuer told reporters after a marathon session of talks among the three political blocs broke up. “On the other hand, it’s evident that it’s difficult.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
