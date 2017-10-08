FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Bavaria allies agree on migrant policy: sources
October 8, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 12 days ago

Merkel, Bavaria allies agree on migrant policy: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) have agreed on the divisive issue of a refugee cap with her conservative Bavarian allies, two conservative sources told Reuters, removing a hurdle to coalition talks with other parties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a meeting of her conservative CDU's youth organization, the Junge Union (Young Union), in Dresden, Germany, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

The agreement came on Sunday evening after leading members of the CDU held talks with the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Merkel aims to build a nationally untested coalition between her conservative bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens after winning a fourth term as chancellor in a Sept. 24 election but losing much support to the far-right.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
