FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSU nominates right-winger as candidate for Bavaria state premier
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

CSU nominates right-winger as candidate for Bavaria state premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Lawmakers of Germany’s Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, have nominated state finance minister Markus Soeder as candidate for state premier in a regional election.

CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer told reporters in Munich that CSU lawmakers had unilaterally agreed to nominate Soeder, a fierce critic of Merkel’s refugee policy, as candidate to run for state premier in next year’s regional election.

Soeder said he welcomed the decision from Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer to keep the post of CSU party leader since this would help to find a way out of the political impasse in Berlin.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.