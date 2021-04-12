German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

FILE PHOTO: Bavarian state Premier Markus Soeder speaks during a mourning ceremony for the victims of the COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2021. Sven Hoppe/Pool via REUTERS

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany’s conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.

“I think we will be in a position this week to reach a decision,” Soeder told a news conference in Munich.

Soeder, leader of the Bavaria Christian Social Union (CSU), added that he and Armin Laschet, leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), will discuss how the conservatives will settle the question of chancellor candidate.