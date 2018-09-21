FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 21, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Seehofer open to new spymaster deal with SPD: spokesman

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer is open to the idea of renegotiating a deal to transfer Germany’s top spy to the interior ministry, a spokesman for his Christian Social Union (CSU) party said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer addresses a news conference a in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“The party leader doesn’t rule out talks,” a CSU spokesman told Reuters. “New consultations make sense if a consensual solution is possible and we are thinking about one at the moment.”

The SPD have demanded a renegotiation of the unpopular deal that saw Hans-Georg Maassen removed from the BfV domestic intelligence agency after he questioned the authenticity of video showing skinheads chasing migrants in an eastern city.

Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.