Germany's Seehofer open to new spymaster deal with SPD: spokesman

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer is open to the idea of renegotiating a deal to transfer Germany’s top spy to the interior ministry, a spokesman for his Christian Social Union (CSU) party said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer addresses a news conference a in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“The party leader doesn’t rule out talks,” a CSU spokesman told Reuters. “New consultations make sense if a consensual solution is possible and we are thinking about one at the moment.”

The SPD have demanded a renegotiation of the unpopular deal that saw Hans-Georg Maassen removed from the BfV domestic intelligence agency after he questioned the authenticity of video showing skinheads chasing migrants in an eastern city.