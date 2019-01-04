Hamburg working with Irish authorities to stop spread of German data

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German city-state of Hamburg on Friday said it was working with Irish data protection authorities to stop the spread of German politicians’ data via the social media platform Twitter (TWTR.N).

The city’s data protection agency said the Twitter account used to spread personal data has been deleted, but it has not received an answer from Twitter about its demand to delete a list of short links to other platforms where the data resides.

It said the scope of the published personal data was enormous, and the potential consequences for affected individuals could be significant.