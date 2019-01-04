Germany's Linke party affected by hacking incident: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Politicians from Germany’s far-left Linke party have been affected by a hacking incident, a spokesman for the party’s parliamentary group said on Friday.

“I can confirm that there has been an incident”, the spokesman said, adding that Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the party’s group in Germany’s lower house of parliament, was personally affected.

Public broadcaster ARD television said earlier on Friday that hackers had posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties, including credit card details and mobile phone numbers.