German detained for data breach acted alone: crime office

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 20-year-old German man detained for a far-reaching data breach has told investigators he acted alone, motivated by anger at statements made by the affected politicians, journalists and public figures, the BKA federal crime office said on Tuesday.

“During questioning, the defendant stated that he had acted alone in the data spying and unauthorized data releases,” the BKA said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The investigations have so far revealed no evidence of any third party involvement. On his motivation, the defendant stated that he acted out of annoyance at public statements made by the politicians, journalists and public figures concerned.”