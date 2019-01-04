Hackers post personal data of hundreds of German politicians: ARD TV

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties, including credit card details and mobile phone numbers, ARD TV said on Friday.

The data, published on a Twitter account, also included addresses, personal letters and copies of identity cards, the public broadcaster said, citing affiliate rbb.

All major German parties except for the far-right AfD are affected. The identity of the hackers and their motive were not known, the report said.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.