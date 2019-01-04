Linke party says hit by reported mass leak of German politicians' data

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties, including credit card details and mobile phone numbers, ARD TV said on Friday.

Politicians from the far-left Linke party were among those affected, a spokesman told Reuters.

Related Coverage German government network not affected by hacking incident: Bild

The data, published on a Twitter account, also included addresses, personal letters and copies of identity cards, the public broadcaster said, citing affiliate rbb.

All major German parties except for the far-right AfD are affected. The identity of the hackers and their motive were not known, the report said.

“I can confirm that there has been an incident”, the Linke party spokesman said, adding that Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the party’s group in Germany’s lower house of parliament, was among those affected.