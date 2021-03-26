Russian hackers target German parliament again - Der Spiegel

(Reuters) - German security officials have detected another cyber attack on the email accounts of members of the federal parliament, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The news magazine, citing security sources, said the latest cyber attack affected seven members of the Bundestag and 31 members of regional parliaments. Most of the targets belonged to the CDU, CSU and SPD governing parties.

It is unclear whether any data has been leaked, Der Spiegel said.

The sources say the attack was likely carried out by a group called “Ghostwriter”, and that the Russian military intelligence service GRU could have been behind the attacks.

In May last year, Der Spiegel reported that GRU was likely to be responsible for capturing many emails from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany’s parliament.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is involved in cyber attacks on German institutions.