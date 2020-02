FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

BERLIN (Reuters) - Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain German defense minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel supports her in that, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.

A source in Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) - of which Kramp-Karrenbauer is leader - said earlier on Monday that Kramp-Karrenbauer would not run for chancellor in Germany’s federal election next year.