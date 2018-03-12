FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 12, 2018 / 12:06 PM / in 21 hours

Merkel doesn't want to speculate on next ECB president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to say on Monday whether she favoured a German becoming the next president of the European Central Bank after incumbent Mario Draghi’s term ends in 2019.

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel addresses a joint news conference of coalition partners before signing a coalition deal in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“At the appropriate time, we will talk about the candidates for these personnel questions. Of course, for all the positions to be filled in the next year ... we will have good candidates, but I don’t want to speculate today,” Merkel said.

“Whether there is a German, or a non-German, at the helm of a European institution, the reputation of this institution must as good as possible,” she told a news conference in Berlin.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.