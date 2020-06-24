Germany would welcome U.S.-China WTO-based trade deal: minister

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives a news conference to present the government's economic spring projection, amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany April 29, 2020. Tobias SCHWARZ/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would like to see the United States and China reach a World Trade Organisation-based trade deal as such an agreement would support the global economy, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

“We would wish for an agreement to be reached between the United States and China that is on the basis of the World Trade Organisation, as that would be an important signal that would give enormous support to the global economy,” Altmaier told a news conference.