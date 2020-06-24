Germany's Altmaier sees a ray of hope for economy

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives a news conference to present the government's economic spring projection, amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany April 29, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - A record rise in the Ifo institute’s survey of German business sentiment in June shows “the first silver linings on the horizon” for Europe’s largest economy, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

“We will do everything so there can be a change of trend from the last quarter of 2020,” Altmaier told a news conference.

Ifo earlier said German business morale posted its strongest rise in June since records began and that Europe’s largest economy should return to growth in the third quarter after the coronavirus pandemic hammered output in the spring.