January 12, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU to get its own finance minister: German SPD leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats said on Friday he expects the European Union to have a finance minister to oversee financial issues in the bloc.

The remarks by Martin Schulz to German broadcaster ZDF came hours after his party agreed a blueprint for negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a coalition government.

“The paper is a turnaround for European politics,” Schulz said, referring to a pledge made by the parties to work closely with French President Emmanuel Macron on his ambitious EU reform proposals. “There will be a European finance minister.”

Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

