FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 12, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Germany's Merkel: Must act quickly on European investment budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and its European Union partners must act quickly to find common ground on a European investment budget, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, before signing an agreement on her new coalition government.

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz address a news conference before signing a coalition in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“As far as an investment budget is concerned, I said very early - in 2012, or 2013 - I could imagine something like that,” Merkel told a joint news conference the leaders of her coalition allies, the Bavarian CSU and the left-leaning Social Democrats.

“But one also has to say the visions from Finland to France, Italy, Ireland, Germany are not yet so well worked out - so we have to speak about what we want, how this relates to the whole European budget, which we also need to prepare anew. We will have to deal with this questions very early,” she said.

Acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz said the future of Europe would be a central focus for the new government.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.