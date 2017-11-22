FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's FDP does not rule out renewed coalition talks: Beer
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's FDP does not rule out renewed coalition talks: Beer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday said they would not rule out renewed talks on a three-way coalition government if Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Greens offered a “completely new package” of proposals.

Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner talks to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Guido Bergmann/BPA/Handout via REUTERS

“If it really was possible to build a modern republic in the coming years, then we are the last ones who would refuse to talk,” FDP Secretary General Nicola Beer told ntv German television.

But she added: “I can’t imagine that this will work.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal

