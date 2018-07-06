Germany links careful budget to trade worries

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday defended his balanced budget plan for this year, saying that fiscal policy should be planned while bearing in mind that restrictive trade policies could hit tax revenues.

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a news conference to present the fiscal plan for 2019-2022 in Berlin, Germany, July 6 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“If we look at the trade development, it is justifiable to be careful in budget planning,” Scholz said during a news conference.

Scholz also said that an escalating trade dispute between the United States and its partners would hit the world’s largest economy.

“The danger that one hurts himself is higher than hurting others,” he said in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on imports from several countries, including China and the European Union.