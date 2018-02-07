FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 10:25 AM / in 10 hours

German SPD leader to head foreign ministry: Bild newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Martin Schulz, the embattled leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, is slated to become foreign minister under the agreement reached with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on Wednesday, the mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported.

Some 464,000 SPD members must still approve the coalition deal in a mail ballot. Many left-wing and youth members of the party oppose a rerun of the “grand coalition” that has governed Germany since 2013.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr

