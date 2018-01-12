FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 12, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France hails German coalition talks deal as 'good news' for Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France welcomes the deal struck between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democrat (SPD) rivals to open power-sharing talks and revive a “grand coalition”, France’s government spokesman said.

“Good news seems to be coming out of Germany,” spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Friday, adding that France hoped and members from both parties would accept the accord. “This deal is important for the stability and future of Franco-German relations, but especially Europe.”

Merkel and the SPD pledged to work closely with France to strengthen the euro zone, in their first substantive response to President Emmanuel Macron’s ambitious EU reform proposals.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.