France wants 'strong and stable' Germany, President Macron says
November 20, 2017 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

France wants 'strong and stable' Germany, President Macron says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants a strong and stable Germany to move Europe forward and will continue to work with the current German government, an official at President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg, Sweden, November 17, 2017. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

“For Germany and for Europe, we want our main partner to be stable and strong, to move forward together,” the official said.

“This merely reinforces the need for France to make proposals, to take the initiative, to work on an ambitious European project that we will implement with our German partner,” the official added.

Efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, pitching Germany into its worst political crisis in decades.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love

