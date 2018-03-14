FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Germany's Merkel to meet Macron in Paris on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel will head to France on Friday, the first foreign trip of her fourth term as chancellor, to discuss bilateral, European and international topics with French President Emmanuel Macron, a German government spokesman said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag to elect a new chancellor, in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Earlier on Wednesday, German lawmakers re-elected Merkel as chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy, almost six months after a federal election. Macron is keen to push ahead with plans for euro zone reforms.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

