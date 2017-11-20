FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron says not in French interests for German coalition talks to stall
November 20, 2017 / 9:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron says not in French interests for German coalition talks to stall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late on Sunday when her efforts to form a coalition government collapsed and that it was not in French interests for the process to stall.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“It’s not in our interests that the process freezes up,” Macron told reporters in Paris.

Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) unexpectedly pulled out after more than four weeks of talks with Merkel’s conservative bloc and the ecologist Greens, citing irreconcilable differences.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Leigh Thomas

