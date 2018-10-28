FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

German SPD plans new roadmap to judge whether to stay in government

1 Min Read

German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles reacts on first exit polls following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD), hurt in a regional election in Hesse on Sunday, are planning a new roadmap for their national government with conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, party leader Andrea Nahles said.

The SPD will then use the roadmap to measure the progress of the coalition, in which it is junior partner to Merkel’s conservative alliance, at a mid-term review next year - half-way through the parliamentary term.

“We could then gauge the implementation of this roadmap at the agreed mid-term review, when we would be able to clearly see if this government is the right place for us,” Nahles told reporters.

