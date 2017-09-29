Hoyer, asked on German finmin post, says 'extremely happy' at EIB

ATHENS (Reuters) - European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer, cited as a possible candidate to take over as Germany’s finance minister, said on Friday he was “looking forward to another six years at the bank.”

Asked by reporters in Athens how he felt about the possibly of becoming finance minister, Hoyer said:

“To be honest I haven’t been in Berlin in the last 20 days and I‘m extremely happy at the EIB and just about to complete my term there. I‘m looking forward to another six years at the bank.”

Germany’s long-time Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed to become president of parliament in the new coalition government to be formed following national elections last weekend.