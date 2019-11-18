Germany focused on 5G security standards, not individual firms: Merkel

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s focus in deciding who should build out its 5G network should be on security standards, not individual firms, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Asked about pressure from some fellow conservatives to bar China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G contracts, Merkel told reporters: “It is not about individual companies, but rather security standards. It is about the certification we will carry out. That should be our guiding benchmark.”